Next stage of work to electrify train line between Corby and Kettering to begin this weekend

Network Rail is reminding residents that the latest stage of work to electrify the line between Corby and Kettering will begin this weekend.

Piling - the process of installing foundations for the masts and gantries that will carry electrified wires along the railway – starts on Saturday (May 13) and will continue for several months.

The work is a noisy activity as it involves driving cylindrical steel piles deep into the ground to provide a secure base for gantries.

There can also be noise from vehicle movements as safety rules dictate that a horn must be sounded when moving vehicles in the vicinity of the railway.

Although noise levels are dependent on the distance of homes from the train line and piling locations – which are installed every 50 to 60 metres - residents are being advised to expect some disturbance while this work takes place.

The majority of piling will take place overnight, as this is the time when it causes the least impact on passenger services.

Network Rail is holding two public information events for those wishing to find out more.

The first is being held today (Tuesday) from 3pm to 6.30pm at The West Glebe Sports Pavilion, Cottingham Road, Corby.

The second is being held on Wednesday, May 17, from 6pm to 9pm at Brooke Weston Academy.