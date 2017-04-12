Next phase of work completed on rail bridge deck at Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross

Work on the new rail bridge structure at Stanton Cross in Wellingborough moves to the next stage as the bridge deck was filled in over the weekend.

Two separate concrete pumps were used on either end of the bridge to lay 145 cubic metres of concrete over the rail bridge structure.

The view from under the bridge

Work started at midnight to limit disruption to rail users and workers worked through the night for five hours.

Paul Soutar, Bovis Homes’ divisional operations director, responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “We are pleased to be making great progress at Stanton Cross and are delighted that the concrete pour on the rail bridge was successful.

“The bridges will form an integral part of the development and we are excited to share this good news with Wellingborough.

“We will continue to keep the community up to date with key construction milestones on site.”

The view of the construction work from Wellingborough Station

The bridge beam structure was installed earlier this year in February.

The beams were lifted into position using a rare 1,100-tonne crane.

The crane weighs as much as 87 double decker buses and there are only three of these cranes in the UK.

The rail bridge, located to the north of Wellingborough train station, and the River Bridge, which will cross the River Ise, are key parts of the first major road route in Stanton Cross, Route 4.

Sunrise over the new rail bridge at Stanton Cross

Route 4 will run from Midland Road, across the railway and through a new town and country park into the new development.