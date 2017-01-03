New zebra crossing for Northamptonshire primary school after year-long campaign

Children in Northamptonshire now have safer route to school thanks to a zebra crossing... which may also keep errant school-run parents in check.

Pitsford Primary School pupils welcomed a new zebra crossing outside their school gates following an investment from the Safer Walk Routes to School charity.

Residents from the village have been campaigning for the crossing for about a year following an influx in traffic travelling to Moulton.

Campaigner Maureen Holliday said: "We have been trying to get some traffic calming in the village as we had a very near miss about a year ago.

"People take shortcuts through Pitsford to Moulton Park and Moulton College and we had to do something about this.

"There's traffic trying to get through and big lorries at school time, it's been great and so much safer. In truth, it also helps to police parents, they can be prosecuted if they stop on zig-zags at the school."

Residents are also paying thanks to county councillor, Judith Shephard following a donation from her empowering councillors and communities scheme towards the resurfacing of Moulton Road.