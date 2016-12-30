New wheels for Nene Valley Phab Club

Members of a social club are looking forward to getting out and about in their new specially adapted vehicles.

Nene Valley Phab Club, a social club for physically disabled and able members, has just taken delivery of the two new vehicles.

Cllrs Malcolm and Veronica Waters with members of Nene Valley Phab and the new minibuses

They have been donated by the Department of Transport’s Community Transport Scheme and arrived just in time for Christmas.

Wellingborough mayor Cllr Malcolm Waters and his wife Cllr Veronica Waters were invited to take a look at the new minibuses and see how they will make a difference for the club.

Helen Wharton said that after meeting every Thursday night for 50 weeks a year over 41 years, they plan to carry on for many more years with the new vehicles.

The club offers a varied weekly programme and is always keen to welcome new members.

Activities include going out for pub meals, parties for events such as Christmas and the club birthday, games and talks on different subjects.

They also go on day trips, include the seaside, zoo and Christmas shopping.

As well as welcoming new members, transport manager Kate Johnson said they would love to hear from anyone willing to join their current rota of drivers.

They are looking for people to drive the minibuses from 6pm until 11pm on a Thursday to take members to Kettering from the Wellingborough and Rushden area.

For more information about the club or to volunteer as a driver, call 01933 225447 or email nenevalleyphab@hotmail.co.uk.