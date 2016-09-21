New website aims to promote best of Corby estate

A new website has been launched to promote a part of Corby as a great place to live.

The website www.oakleyvale.com highlights the many reasons that make Oakley Vale a great place to live, enjoy and grow.

It promotes the schools, country parks, leisure activities and community groups.

As well as this, the website will provide updates on housing developments in the local area, and how prospective residents can become part of what is very much a growing community.

More than 2,000 houses have already been built in Oakley Vale over the past 12 years, with another 350 to come in the near future.

The Office for National Statistics named Corby as the fastest-growing borough outside London, with a population which is expected to surge by nearly 17 per cent to 76,400 by 2024.

The website has been set up by Oakley Vale estates.

A spokesman said: “Oakley Vale is an expanding community and Corby is a growing town – not only do the facts show that, but there’s a feeling within the area that things are growing and changing for the better.

“We want to show people why Oakley Vale is such a great place to live and we felt the best way to do this is to keep people informed of what’s going on in the area, whether that’s the exceptional educational achievement at Brooke Weston Academy, houses for sale, activities to take part in or community and sports groups to join.”

The Oakley Vale development has been designed with energy efficient, modern housing blending in with landscaped green spaces, lakes and footpaths – accompanied by schools and local facilities for the community.

The Oakley Vale FC under-15 football team trains in Butland Road and the Oakley Vale Community Centre is home to a range of groups and activities.

Residents can send details of any events they want to promote on Oakley Vale website via its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.

Oakley Vale Community Association chairman Paul Balmer said: “For those of us who are organising events and groups this is a great opportunity to publicise and promote them on a platform dedicated to the Oakley Vale community.

“It’s a website that will be visited by new residents as well as existing, meaning we can reach new audiences that we wouldn’t have been able to previously.”

If you’d like to get your event or group publicised on the website you can email or get in touch via social media on Facebook or Twitter.