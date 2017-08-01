New toy store coming to Corby soon

A new toy store will be opening in Corby town centre next month.

Independent toy retailer The Entertainer is set to open in the empty unit where Argos used to be in Market Walk, Corby.

The Entertainer was founded in 1981 by husband and wife Gary and Catherine Grant, and has more than 130 stores in the UK and six international stores.

Gary Grant, managing director and founder of The Entertainer, said: “After experiencing such solid growth across the UK, we are pleased to announce the opening of the Corby store.

“Corby continues to offer a strong retail position for our store as it attracts large numbers of family shoppers who are demanding more toy shopping choice on the high street and within shopping centres.

“We look forward to bringing joy and wonder to the children of Corby.”

It is hoped that the new store, which is likely to create about nine jobs, will open at the end of September.