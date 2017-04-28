New tearoom opens in Wellingborough town centre

Tea and cake is now being served at a new tearoom in Wellingborough.

Miss Marple’s tearoom has opened as part of Aroma Cafe in Market Street in the town.

Yvonne Lawson pours a cup of tea for the mayor

It has taken over the upstairs area of the original cafe and Wellingborough mayor and mayoress Malcolm and Veronica Waters were invited along for the official opening on Tuesday.

Yvonne Lawson is running the new tearoom and she said: “It’s going to be the hidden gem of Wellingborough.”

Tea is served in china cups and the tearoom is decorated with items giving it a homely, vintage feel.

As well as asking the mayor and mayoress to attend the official opening, Yvonne also invited people from a number of businesses nearby, including Jamrock Food, Rockabilly Rose and Elegantly Matched.

She is keen to work with and support businesses which are already established in the area, such as Cambridge Street.

Cllr Waters said independent businesses like this are key to the success of Wellingborough town centre, and he added: “It’s nice to see an establishment like this move into Market Street.”

Miss Marple’s is open from 9am onwards, with its menu including hot and cold drinks, snacks, cake and afternoon tea.

However, anyone wanting to have afternoon tea must book ahead and bookings can be made by calling 07592 143307.