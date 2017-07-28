New store creating 30 jobs to open in Corby next week

Have your say

Shoppers could bag a free gift if they are among the first 100 customers through the doors of this new store.

The Food Warehouse, a new store format by Iceland, is opening in the former Poundstretcher unit at the Peel Retail Park in Phoenix Parkway, Corby, on Tuesday (August 1).

The new shop, which has created 30 new jobs for the area, will be offering a wide range of frozen, chilled, fresh, branded grocery and homeware lines.

Food Warehouse stores are often twice as big as regular Iceland stores and offer a wider range of products.

There will be frozen meats, fish, vegetables and ready-to-cook meals, as well as various chilled meats, fruit and vegetables.

A spokesman for The Food Warehouse said: “The first 100 customers through the door on opening day will receive a free gift.

“We’ve got loads of great prizes to give away, including freezers and more, all customers need to do is spend £5 or more.

“There’s some great offers on our general merchandise range including the brilliant Tower Nutrient Pro Blender for only £44.99 and the incredibly priced Tower Sandwich Maker for only £12.99.”

The Food Warehouse is a relatively new retailer which has now been trading for more than two years.

Corby’s new store is due to open at 9am on Tuesday, August 1.