New state-of-the-art premature baby device for KGH thanks to golf club gift

A device for rewarming premature babies has been bought for Kettering General Hospital by members of Wellingborough Golf Club.

The £12,000 resuscitaire device replaces one previously used by the hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) which was old and at the end of its useful life.

Wellingborough Golf Club chose to support the SCBU when Kevin Knight, from Wellingborough, became the 2015 captain.

He said: “During the year the club has many events including golf days, sportsmen’s dinners and other events that raise money for a number of charities where members and our guests give very generously.

“As club captain for 2015 I chose to support Kettering General Hospital’s SCBU because my own son Charlie, who is now 26, was born 10 weeks premature and was in the unit for eight weeks.

“When we discussed how we could help we thought replacing the resuscitaire seemed like a great idea.

“Charlie needed one when he was in the SCBU and we think the one we replaced was the one he needed in 1990 – but of course that one was state-of-the-art back then.

“We also thought it would be something which would benefit all SCBU babies for years to come.”

Lead matron for SCBU Jan Ford said: “This is an absolutely fantastic donation by Wellingborough Golf Club to our unit and will be a benefit to hundreds of babies for years to come.

“Resuscitaires are used to help support premature babies by either keeping them warm, or in some cases cooling them down.

“It can also support babies with breathing difficulties and assist us during emergencies.”