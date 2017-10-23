New restaurant could be on the cards for empty shop unit in Wellingborough

A new restaurant could be on its way to Wellingborough.

An application for change of use from a shop to food and drink has been granted for the former Mobile Radio Services shop on the corner of High Street and Oxford Street in the town.

The electrical shop closed in 2014, but this application means the empty unit could be brought back into use as a restaurant.

Documents submitted as part of the application, which was recently approved by Wellingborough Council, said: “The unit is currently vacant, and as such the proposed change of use offers the potential for increased vibrancy and vitality in this prominent location, which will serve to have a positive impact on the overall character of the area.

“Should any external alterations be required at a future date however, a further planning application will be required to ensure that any alterations or advertisements comply with the objectives of the Wellingborough development plan and reflect the historic significance of the surroundings and adjacent buildings.”

Forms submitted with the application indicate that the unit proposes to open from 11am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 4pm on Sunday and Bank Holidays.

The forms also indicate that the unit will employ three full-time and nine part-time staff.

While change of use has been granted for the unit to be Class A3, which is for restaurants and cafes for the sale of food and drink for consumption on the premises, it is not clear who the new operator may be.

The documents state: “The internal floor plan for the proposed unit does not yet show the location of a kitchen area.

“It is assumed this will be confirmed once an operator is identified.”

Mobile Radio Services had traded from the Central Hall Buildings site for more than 60 years, but it has remained empty since its closure in August 2014.

The floors above the ground floor unit have approval for conversion to seven flats.