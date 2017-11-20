New pub opens in Wellingborough town centre

Wellingborough’s newest pub has opened its doors to customers.

Following a successful ‘dry run’ on Thursday night with invited guests including Wellingborough mayor Cllr Paul Bell and his wife Carol, The Old House opened to the public on Friday.

Rob and Sarah Hart with the Wellingborough mayor Paul Bell and his wife Carol

The new pub in Sheep Street is run by Hart Family Brewers, which is based at Nene Court in Wellingborough.

Rob and Sarah Hart produce and sell a range of cask and bottled beers and India Dry Gin at their custom-built brewery, which they opened at Nene Court in 2012.

A post on the Old House’s Facebook page described opening night as ‘extraordinary’ and people in the town were thanked for their support.

The Grade II listed ‘Tudor House,’ as it is locally known, is owned by Wellingborough Council.

The Old House has opened in Sheep Street, Wellingborough

Restoration work carried out by the authority included re-thatching the roof, installing new floors and redecoration to prepare the property for lease.

Originally two houses and part of the Croyland Abbey estate, much of the ground floor is Medieval, and the foundations are thought to date back to AD 948.

It is one of the few domestic buildings which survived the great fire of Wellingborough of 1738 and the only thatched house in the town.

In the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, it was owned by the Wellingborough brewery company William Dulley & Sons, who restored and gifted the building to Wellingborough Urban District Council in 1920.

More recent times have seen the building used as an antique shop, the Tudor House Restaurant and as a Chinese restaurant.