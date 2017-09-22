New Post Office service to launch in Weldon

The Post Office will open a new branch in Londis in Weldon’s High Street.

The branch, which will be open seven days a week, will open on Wednesday, November 1, at 1pm.

The service will be available from Monday to Saturday (6am to 9pm) and Sunday (7am to 9pm) for 103 hours per week.

The services will be offered from a low-screened, open-plan Post Office counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

Network operations manager Karen Coles said: “As part of an exciting programme of modernisation and investment which is taking place across the Post Office network, we are opening a new Post Office in Weldon.

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

Currently the nearest branches are Rockingham Road in Corby and Brigstock.