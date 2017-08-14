New play equipment unveiled at Stanwick Lakes

Have your say

Young adventurers can explore a colourful new addition to the play area at Stanwick Lakes.

Thanks to funding from the Mick George Community Fund and East Northamptonshire Council’s Community Facilities Fund, the Rockingham Forest Trust which manages Stanwick Lakes has been able to improve part of the wooden tower in the main play area.

The new piece of play equipment has a huge wooden walkway, a climbing ramp, fireman’s pole, scramble net and brightly coloured windows, making reaching the top of the wooden tower an exciting summer holiday adventure for children of all ages.

The sun shone as Alyson Allfree, director of the Rockingham Forest Trust, was joined by Sean Feely, communications manager for Mick George and Colin Wright, chairman of East Northamptonshire Council to open the new play equipment to the public.

Sean said: “Mick George is really pleased to be able to support such a popular community facility as Stanwick Lakes.

“Thousands of children will have fun climbing and sliding there this summer.”

For more information about Stanwick Lakes, call the visitor centre on 01933 625522 or go to www.stanwicklakes.org.uk.