New play area opens at Kettering school

Children at a Kettering primary school will benefit from a new play area after it was officially unveiled yesterday (Monday).

Grange Primary Academy in Dorothy Road has opened the £60,000 play area, which will be used by early years classes.

Children play in the new sand area.

The project has taken two years to complete and has been funded by the school and its sponsor, United Learning.

Headteacher Chris Latimer said: “We want to give the children the best possible learning and playing experience and this will help us do that.

“The staff have worked really hard and it’s been quite disruptive but we’re really proud of it.

“This is such an exciting project for us and it’s been a long time coming.

The mayor of Kettering cuts the ribbon.

“What goes on here replicates what goes on in the classroom.”

The two-year project has seen the creation of an outdoor theatre, sanded area, water area and a ‘mud kitchen’ with vegetables grown to be used in the school canteen.

Mr Latimer added that the school’s next aims are to jump from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’ in its next Ofsted inspection, as well as to introduce 30 hours of childcare provision and nursery places for two-year-olds.

The mayor of Kettering, Cllr Scott Edwards, officially opened the play area.

He said: “I think it’s fantastic, it’s great to see the children outside.

“It looks great and they all look like they are enjoying themselves.”