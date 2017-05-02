New painting to be added to Kettering art gallery

A new arrival has been announced at Kettering’s Alfred East Art Gallery as preparations are made for a new painting to be added to the collection.

The acquisition has been made possible by external funders, who enabled Kettering Council to purchase ‘Overgrown Garden’ by Sir Alfred East at an auction in March.

With assistance from The V&A Purchase Grant Fund, Art Fund, The Friends of Kettering Art Gallery & Museum and Kettering & District Art Society, the artwork will be added to the collection to go alongside the other works by Sir Alfred

East.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “We are delighted to be adding a new Sir Alfred East painting to the art gallery’s collection, alongside other works by the local artist.

“We are very grateful for the external funding received to help make this possible and can’t wait to see it in place.

“We hope many people will visit and enjoy it.”

In the early 1880s many British artists went to Paris to complete their training – East was one of these.

The talk in the studios focussed on rural naturalism and, when not in the studios, many young painters went out into the fields to paint en plein air.

The test on these occasions was to place a figure in a field or kitchen garden in order to observe transitions of space, form and local colour in natural light.

An overgrown garden is one example of this type of painting – previously unrepresented in the collection.

The work will go on display in the summer and become part of a wider programme of events in the future.