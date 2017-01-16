New outdoor gym opens in Mawsley

Mawsley residents hoping to stick to their new year’s resolution of getting fit have been given a helping hand after a gym was installed in the village.

The recreation ground adjacent to Mawsley Community Centre has undergone renovation which has seen the installation of six pieces of apparatus.

The £7,600 leisure amenity, funded by Mick George Ltd, will be predominantly aimed at those aged 14 upwards as a location for practical work-outs.

Local councillor Paul Richards said: “A large proportion of the local community already partake in regular exercise and have now started incorporating sessions on the new equipment as part of their schedules.

“Interestingly, it has also inspired those that are not so familiar with exercise routines to use as well.

“We are very grateful for the grant support we have received from the Mick George Community Fund which has made this possible.”

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “Health awareness is a topic that has been particularly prevalent within the last decade and has led to a huge surge in traditional gym settings.

“As with everything, this concept has evolved to outdoor facilities that are more accessible to wider communities, and with good reason.

“Since initiating the Mick George Community Fund we’ve provided donations just shy of £2m to various developments throughout our operating regions.

“Although we have supported projects within the near vicinity to Mawsley, this growing community is one we’ve never directly engaged with, so hope the recent additions are well received for years to come.”