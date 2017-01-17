New nursery for Kettering primary school

A Kettering primary school has been given the green light for an additional 60-place nursery unit.

Compass Primary Academy (formerly the primary school side of Kettering Science Academy) says the new accommodation will provide specialist facilities for three and four-year-olds and is due to open in September this year.

The new nursery, called Little Explorers, will be in addition to the school’s existing places for pre-school children.

Principal Jo Fallowell said: “This is an amazing opportunity to expand the places we can offer, and also extend our provision so we can provide full time places for 51 weeks a year to better meet the needs of working parents within our locality.

“The new purpose-built building will be next to our existing nursery to allow for ‘Little Explorers’ to be fully integrated into our academy community.

“The trust submitted a bid in August and we have just found out that we have been successful.

“There is a lot of work to be done, including recruiting additional nursery specialists to join our existing team.

“Our long-term aim will be to use the accommodation to also offer extended provision for the rest of the school, such as breakfast and after-school clubs and a holiday club.”

Funding for the project will come from the Department for Education and the Brooke Weston Trust.

Estates director Matt Isherwood said: “This is an exciting project as it will be the first purpose-built nursery that the trust has constructed.

“The project team has been appointed to begin developing the design.

“It is our ambition to provide a building with high environmental performance harnessing a variety of green technologies.”

For more information about the nursery, or to register your interest, contact Compass Primary Academy on 01536 532707.