New ministerial team at Kettering church

It’s all change as two new faces take over at Fuller Baptist Church in Kettering.

Roland and Vicki Sokolowski will be installed as co-pastors on May 6 and will share the overall responsibility for the ministry of the church.

The couple have moved to Kettering from Crayford, near Dartford, where they were ministers at Crayford Baptist Church for seven years.

Roland, a secondary school maths teacher before entering the ministry and who recently completed a Theology PhD on Early Christian Preaching, said: “We both have a desire to serve the church and through the church engage with the wider community by helping to supports its needs.”

Vicki said: “We are keen to work alongside other churches and community groups.

“We want to meet the social and spiritual needs of residents and enhance community cohesion.”

Vicki and Roland, both 39, met in 2007 while studying at Spurgeons College in London.

They married in 2009 and have two children. Kettering will be their second pastoral appointment.

Roland and Vicki are looking forward to getting to know the area as well as the residents of Kettering and the surrounding villages.

They look forward to making friends and becoming part of the wider community where they live.

Vicki and Roland’s induction service will be at Fuller Baptist Church, Gold Street, Kettering on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 2pm.