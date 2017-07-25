New mental health support group set up in Wellingborough

A group which hopes to help people affected by mental illness will have its first meeting next week.

The Rethink Mental Illness ‘Who Cares?’ group will meet for the first time at Rosewood Court in Irthlingborough Road from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday (August 1), with meetings on the first Tuesday of each month.

The aim of the group is to provide an environment for people with family members or friends affected by an acute mental illness to meet in.

The group aims to provide empathy and reassurance in a non-judgmental way via mutual support from peers, helping to normalise experiences and reduce stigma.

The group is open to all, whether their relatives have enduring mental health conditions or those who are experiencing first episodes of mental health wellbeing.

For more information contact group co-ordinator Christine Stead on 07510 114026 or email.