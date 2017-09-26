New members always welcome at Rushden group offering friendship and companionship

A group set up to provide friendship and companionship is always keen to welcome new people through its doors.

The Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has been running its friends and companionship group for several years after it was first started by Ann Kadiri with just four members.

The monthly coffee morning takes place at The Athletic Club on the first Thursday of the month between 10am and 12.30pm.

But while the group is run by the Legion, it is not only open to Legion members and they would love to have more people join them each month.

Emma Connor, advice and information officer for RBL in Northants, said: “We currently get anywhere between 15 and 32 people attend, but I would like to make people more aware that although it is run by The Royal British Legion, it is not for members only.

“It is a place for anyone who is isolated or lonely that would like to come along to chat to others in a similar situation and build friendships.”

As well as being a monthly coffee morning, some months will see them having a raffle or bingo and they have a veterans Christmas dinner at The Masonic Hall in Rushden in December.

Anyone who would like to go along is welcome to pop in to the next meeting, which is taking place on Thursday, October 5.

And Emma would love to hear from any other RBL branches in the area who would like to run a similar group to the Rushden one.

To get in touch with Emma, send an email to econnor@britishlegion.org.uk.

To read more about the monthly club and how its numbers have grown since it was first launched, click here