New mayor elected for Raunds

A new mayor for Raunds has been elected.

Cllr Nick Beck will be the town’s mayor for the coming year, taking over from Cllr Helen Howell who has had the role for two years.

A spokesman for the council said: “Raunds Town Council are pleased to advise that at our annual meeting on the 8th May, Councillor Nick Beck was elected town mayor for the 2017/18 civic year.

“Cllr Beck’s consort for his mayoral year will be Mrs Nicola Pothecary.

“Councillor Richard Levell was elected as deputy mayor and his consort will be Mrs Magda Levell.”