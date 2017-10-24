New life for dog found in Wellingborough after going missing from Sheffield

A dog who went missing from Sheffield and was found more than 100 miles away in Wellingborough is loving life in his new home.

Tyson, a Labrador cross, vanished shortly after he was dropped off at a foster carer’s house in Charnock, Sheffield, on November 23 last year.

Tyson and Bracken in the pub

He escaped from the house after jumping over a 7ft gate, leading to a huge search in the city.

Facebook groups were set up by volunteers who investigated sightings and mapped his movements in a bid to find him.

Unbeknown to them, a similar campaign was launched in Wellingborough in February after the dog was spotted at numerous locations across the town.

Tyson was finally caught in a basketball court in Wellingborough more than four months after he went missing and more than 100 miles away from home.

Tyson loves bedtime

His microchip led to him being identified as Tyson and he was placed in foster care until a new home could be found for him.

Six months later, Tyson is loving life with his new owner Stephen Sedgewick who contacted the Northants Telegraph to let people know how the former stray was getting on in his new surroundings.

Stephen, who lives in Derbyshire, said: “I am now the proud owner of Tyson, the missing dog found in Wellingborough.

“I would just like to thank all the great people who gave their time and efforts to find and look after him.

Tyson and Bracken enjoying a walk

“He is fit and well and loving his new life with my other dog Bracken, the border collie, and our four cats.

“He is the most loving dog and is turning into a minor celeb around my village.

“I would just like all those great people to know he is well and loving his new life.”

It is thought that Tyson had walked from Sheffield to Wellingborough due to his sore paws when he was found.

