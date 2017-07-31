New Kettering nursery taking shape

A new Kettering nursery is taking shape reading for its September opening.

The new Little Explorers Pre-School building has been craned on site at Compass Primary Academy in Windmill Avenue.

Principal Jo Fallowell said: “This is an amazing opportunity to expand the places we can offer, and also extend our provision so we can provide full time places for 51 weeks a year to meet the needs of working parents locally.

“Little Explorers will be fully integrated into our academy community.

“Our long-term aim will be to use the accommodation to also offer extended provision for the rest of the school, such as breakfast and after-school clubs and a holiday club.”

The building, which offers 60 additional nursery places, has been designed to be as energy-efficient as possible.

It has photovoltaic cells on the roof to generate electricity, with any excess siphoned off for use in the main school next door.

The Schoolhaus building, manufactured by Net Zero buildings in Newmarket, also has energy-efficient LED lighting and insulation.

Estates director Matt Isherwood said: “This is an exciting project as it is the first of its kind that the trust has commissioned so it has been constructed in modules off-site and erected in stages.

“It harnesses all the latest technologies and build materials to ensure the most cost-efficient and quality accommodation possible and we are looking forward to its opening.”

The project is being funded by the Department for Education and the Brooke Weston Trust.

The Government is to double free nursery places from 15 hours to 30 hours a week for children of eligible working parents.

Parents who want more information about Little Explorers, or would like to register their interest, can call Compass Primary Academy on 01536 532707.