New Kettering dance studio is a dream come true for Louise

A woman who has dreamed of owning her own dance studio for 25 years has finally seen it become a reality.

Louise Wright, who is originally from Corby, has opened a new dance and fitness studio in Orion Way, Kettering.

The studio offers classes for both children and adults

She described the LW Dance studio as a home from home which is family friendly and a place where people of all ages can enjoy dance and fitness classes.

Louise has been working hard building her classes in the Kettering and Corby areas over the past three years, and she is hoping that this experience will help her offer a space where people feel welcome and relaxed.

She wants to offer the latest programmes that are currently thriving in the dance and fitness industry, as well as a number of payment options offering both flexibility and savings, complimentary refreshments and toiletries.

LW Dance has various classes on offer, with children’s sessions catering for youngsters aged two to 16 and featuring Louise’s own children’s brand Boogie-Lou Dance, contemporary dance, bouncefit dancefit junior and UDO street dance.

The new dance studio is a dream come true for Louise Wright

Adults can choose from various dance and fitness programmes, including adult lyrical jazz, clubbercise and poundfit as well as circuits and kettlebells.

Louise said: “I am thrilled to be working with a number of local fully qualified instructors and teachers and look forward to welcoming you to the LWD family.”

For more information search for LW Dance on Facebook or download the MindBody App and search LW Dance to view the timetable.