New homes created in the heart of Corby

Former vacant office space in Corby town centre has been transformed into new flats, bringing life back into the dormant space in Cardigan House.

Corby Council in partnership with the town centre management identified the space above the shops in Spencer Court, which had been vacant for nearly seven years, and has created five one-bed and one two-bed flats in its place.

Funding the work from Right to Buy receipts, the council has added these properties to its housing portfolio and they have tenants already lined-up to move in.

Corby mayor Julie Riley officially marked the completion by cutting the ribbon at a ceremony held on Monday (April 10).

After taking a look around the properties, Cllr Riley said: “These new homes are a great use of what was old office space that had sat empty for a long time.

“Not only will they bring further life back into the town centre but they will also create further much needed affordable housing for local people in the borough.

“We wish those residents that move in to these properties many happy years in their new home.”

Work on the flats started in late 2016 and was completed last week.