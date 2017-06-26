New home for folk dance club in Earls Barton

A folk dance club now has a new home and its doors are open to new members.

Earls Barton Folk Dance Club recently moved its weekly meetings to Earls Barton Methodist Church hall in Broad Street.

The hall is almost opposite Earls Barton Library and parking is available on The Square or in Churchill Road.

The group meets every Monday from 8pm to 10pm and entry is £2.

The club was formed by the late Don Flower to allow callers both old and new to practise and refine new and old dances.

They like to encourage both new and more experienced dancers and you do not have to go along with a partner.

For more information about the group, search for Earls Barton Folk Dance Club on Facebook.