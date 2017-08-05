New headteacher for school near Corby

Cottingham Primary School will have a new headteacher when pupils return after the summer break.

Ashley Scott has been a teacher all his working life, having held posts at Hazel Leys and Exeter primary schools in Corby and, most recently, at Oakham Primary School where he was deputy head and acting headteacher.

He has now made the move to headteacher at Cottingham Primary. A new early years teacher, Niki Delo, will also be joining the team next term.

Mr Scott said: “Cottingham is a good school and there’s no reason why it can’t be outstanding in the next few years.

“We are lucky to have a great team of staff, fantastic children and supportive, committed parents.

“I am looking forward to bringing my experience from Oakham to further improve standards at the school and make Cottingham School a real beacon of good practice within the Northants area.”

Having studied for a bachelor of education degree specialising in PE and art at De Montfort University in Bedford, Mr Scott is also committed to building on the school’s considerable sporting prowess, which has seen the school win numerous awards for athletics, archery, football and tag rugby over the past few years.

Mr Scott lives in Corby with his wife and two sons.

He is a keen football fan and a lifelong supporter of Southampton FC.