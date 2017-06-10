New headteacher for East Northants school

The new headteacher at an East Northants school has been announced.

Sam Robertson will take up the role at Laxton Junior School in Oundle from September.

Laxton Junior School

Mr Robertson has a first class degree in Natural Sciences and Education from the University of Cambridge, where he also studied for his PGCE.

His career to date has been both in the UK and abroad and he has overseen academic and pastoral provision as a senior leader.

Mr Robertson will leave his current role as deputy head at the Modern English School Cairo and will return to the UK in July in preparation for the start of the new academic year.

He will be recently married to his fiancée Claire when he takes up the position as Head.

Mr Robertson has a keen interest in music and sport and is very much looking forward to returning to the UK for this new chapter.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed the head of Laxton Junior School and am privileged to lead this fantastic community of children, families and staff.

“I am keenly aware of Laxton Junior School’s reputation as a place of excellence, across and beyond the curriculum, and I look forward to building upon the outstanding work of [my predecessor] Mark Potter.

“I wish the school the very best for the final term of the academic year and look forward to working with all members of the community in September.”

Mr Potter, after nine years in charge at Laxton Junior School, is to become the head of the junior school at The British School of Paris in September.

Head of Oundle School Sarah Kerr-Dinee said: “We are all delighted to have found such a worthy successor to Mark and look forward to the continued development, over the years ahead, of the excellence he has established.”