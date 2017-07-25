New group launched in Wellingborough to tackle loneliness and isolation

A new group has been launched to tackle the problem of loneliness and isolation among the elderly in Wellingborough.

Meg Neilan, who used to be the events coordinator for a Wellingborough care home, has just launched Golden Years with the help of Nene Valley Community Action and Wellibus.

Meg Neilan (left)

The group is aimed at giving elderly people the chance to take part in a range of social groups and activities to reduce loneliness and isolation.

She is in the process of applying for funding to help make a difference to people who have nobody to help them get out regularly.

Meg said: “I worked alongside the Wellingborough district nurses as part of my nursing training and I was truly heartbroken with how many people were cut off and isolated from the everyday world which was having a detrimental effect on their health and well-being.

“I have a lot of heart for helping people make the most out of life and to enable vulnerable people to experience new things again and regain an interest in things.”

Meg Neilan with Wellingborough mayor and mayoress Paul and Carol Bell at the launch event

Meg is looking to offer activities such as pub lunches, craft sessions, excursions, cream teas and picnics with a country walk.

She will also arrange for people to have their hair cut and styled.

Meg recently held a launch event in Great Doddington to celebrate the start of Golden Years.

The launch had a number of special guests, including Wellingborough’s mayor and mayoress Cllr Paul Bell and wife Carol, and there was a performance by the Cransley Hospice Community Choir.

Meg has just set up a weekly friendship group at the community room at the Tesco superstore in Victoria Park Wellingborough every Tuesday.

It starts on Tuesday, August 8, and will provide a opportunity for anyone who can’t get out independently to be involved in a new social group.

Wellibus will be providing the transport and there will be a different activity every week.

For more information about the new group, search for Golden Years on Facebook.