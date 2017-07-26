New freephone taxi service set up at Wellingborough’s Isebrook Hospital

Patients, visitors and staff at Wellingborough’s Isebrook Hospital will now be able to call a cab for free.

A taxi freephone has been installed at the hospital in Irthlingborough Road thanks to a partnership between Infopoint and local taxi firm Simply Cabs.

The freephone has been fitted to benefit Isebrook and their customers to reduce the carbon footprint by encouraging the use of public transport, easing pressure on car parks and saving the hospital and their customers money.

Simply Cabs have also agreed to transport pensioners to and from the hospital for only £3 per trip from anywhere in Wellingborough between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday, with further savings available for customers visiting from surrounding towns and villages.

The Infopoint freephone is located in the reception area of the Outpatients department and is the first link between the two firms.