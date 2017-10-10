New equipment at Higham Ferrers play area

A new multi play unit and agility trail has been installed at the Saffron Road play area in Higham Ferrers.
The unit includes climbing nets, which are a new feature to the play area.
The equipment was chosen by Higham Ferrers Town Council following consultation with children on the school council at Higham Ferrers Junior School.
A spokesman for the town council said: “We hope the new equipment will prove popular.
“If you haven’t already seen it, or haven’t taken the children to have a play on it, then please do visit.”
