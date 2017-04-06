New distribution centre to create 100 jobs in Corby

A company is set to create 100 new jobs with the opening of a distribution centre in Corby.

With facilities already based in Redditch and Ireland, multi temperature supply chain specialist Oakland International is expanding and will create an additional 100 jobs with the opening of a new chilled distribution centre in Corby.

It will be the company’s third site.

Managing director Barry Davies said: “Our strategic investment in Corby will assist and enable continued business growth, supporting the UK economy and provide continued job security for our 320 workers nationwide.

“As a socially responsible family business, it was very important to us that key local partners and suppliers worked on this project with us.”

In one of the fastest growing towns outside of London, Oakland’s Corby site launched last month to support expansion in the UK and the firm’s sustained business growth supplying UK and Irish retail, discount, convenience and wholesale markets.

The Corby operation will be supporting the discount retail sector.

Corby is currently a 5,200 m sq site with the ability to expand to a 7,900 m sq (55,000 to 85,000 sq ft) footprint, able to accommodate about 8,000 pallets, with an allocated contract packing area capable of accommodating Oakland’s continuously expanding value added services offer.

A major strategic investment by Oakland, the Corby site underwent a £1.5 million transformation refurbishment programme.

It included the installation of energy efficient LED sensor lighting and refrigeration system, racking, new barrier and security systems as well as an office re-design.

Oakland International CEO and co-founder Dean Attwell said: “Corby is a fantastic addition to the business and one which will play its part in supporting and further developing our discount retail growth plans, contract packing and extensive value added service offer.”