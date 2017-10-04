New Corby toy shop opens for business

Lego Ninjago’s Kai and Lloyd arrived in Corby on Saturday (September 30) for the grand opening of The Entertainer’s new toy shop.

The store in the Willow Place Shopping Centre, which has created nine jobs, opened its doors for the first time with a fun filled day of entertainment for all ages.

The store's opening.

Surrounded by their favourite toys staff were on hand to help guide families around the new toy shop, with a free balloon modeller and face painter for customers.

There was also an appearance from well-known Youtuber Ruby Rube, who met children in the store.

Store manager Rob Pinkerton said: “The grand opening was a great chance to catch first sight of the brand new toy shop and enjoy some family fun.

“Plus, guests managed to get a photo with their favourite Lego characters and meet the infamous Ruby Rube.”

Ahead of the store opening, The Entertainer had a special trolley dash with children from local charity Maplefields Circle of Friends.

The charity provides much-needed social activities, meet-ups, seasonal events and a play scheme for children with complex needs and disabilities and their families.

Chairman of the friends group Jackie Mannion said: “We are truly humbled by this unbelievably kind gesture.

“We are totally overwhelmed and honoured to have been chosen for one of our amazing children to be able to do this.

“A remarkable toy store in our home town is a great asset for Corby town centre.”

Centre director Dan Pickard said: “The Willow Place Shopping Centre is very excited about the arrival of The Entertainer.

“The grand opening was great fun, and the shop is really going to benefit the centre in the future.”