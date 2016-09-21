New Corby Post Office to open next month despite concerns

Corby’s new Post Office will open in a food store next month despite concerns about the space available inside.

The branch will open inside the Heron shop in Corporation Street at 1pm on October 3.

During the consultation phase, some customers said they were unsure of the site’s suitability and the space available inside.

But Sarah Cottrell, regional network manager, says it is suitably located.

She said: “We understand how important having a Post Office is to residents in Corby.

“The new branch is suitably located and will meet customer needs, while helping to provide long-term viability and future sustainability for Post Office service provision in Corby.

“I am delighted to be restoring Post Office services to Corby.”

The new branch will be built in line with Post Office specifications to ensure sufficient space for the new branch to operate.

Some of the existing shop furniture will be moved or taken out to create space for the Post Office.

Corby Post Office had closed on January 23 last year when the Co-op store in Alexandra Road, where the branch was, ceased trading.

The new Post Office will be open from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

It will be a modern main-style branch where Post Office services will be provided from four serving positions.

They will be a mixture of one full-screened, two open-plan counters and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter.