New Corby artwork to be unveiled tomorrow

Steel sculptures and a new bench will be unveiled on Corby’s Oakley Vale estate tomorrow (Saturday).

The artwork, designed by sculptor Richard Janes, will officially be presented to the public by mayor Matt Keane.

Pictures by Paul Balmer.

Paul Balmer, chairman of the Oakley Vale Community Association, says he’s looking forward to the work finally being unveiled.

He said: “There are three pieces, one by the lake, one by the pedestrian roundabout and one by the Lyveden Way play area.

“They are made of steel to reflect Corby’s steel heritage and also celebrate the oak heritage of the area.

“We were approached by Made in Corby and asked if we wanted some artwork and we were delighted to receive it.

“Some people would say sculptures are a waste of money but we do not feel that at all.

“We’re really looking forward to it being unveiled.”

The project cost about £25,000 in total with ideas contributed by local youth groups.

Mr Balmer added that the process had taken about 18 months to complete.

Those wishing to attend the opening can meet at the Lyveden Way play area at 2pm.

The group will then make its way to the main sculpture at 2.20pm.