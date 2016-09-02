New complaints about KGH staff smoking near people’s houses

Hospital bosses have said they are continuing to work with residents to iron out any problems following a smoking ban across the site.

Kettering General Hospital (KGH) went entirely smoke-free in June.

The hospital trust has said it has had positive feedback to the new policy, which does not allow smoking anywhere on its grounds including outside hospital buildings.

However, some people living nearby contacted the Northants Telegraph in July complaining about staff smoking at the back of their properties and leaving rubbish and cigarette butts behind.

The residents of Windermere Road and Coniston Road have been in touch again because they still feel the smoking ban is having an impact on their lives and the hospital should do more to help.

A resident of Coniston Road said: “There is a constant flow of smokers using the alleyway that leads on to Windermere Road at the back of Coniston Road from 9.15am to 10.45pm seven days a week.

“It has got so bad that we can’t have our patio doors or windows open as the disgusting smell fills our houses.

“Neither can we sit out in our gardens due to the smell of smoke and continuous cackling of staff.” The resident says they have had rubbish and cigarette butts thrown over the fence into their garden, and added: “We have been unable to enjoy our gardens at all this summer due to KGH.”

They feel nothing has been done to stop the ‘anti-social and inconsiderate behaviour’ of people smoking near their houses.

In response to the concerns raised by residents for the second time, deputy director of human resources Susanna Newing said: “Overall the trust has received positive feedback on its decision to be become a smoke-free site and patients, visitors and staff have refrained from smoking on site.

“We are aware of, and are addressing, the issues raised by local residents of staff causing annoyance to them by smoking on the boundary of the site.

“We strongly urge our staff to be responsible and sensitive to the wishes of local residents by not smoking near their homes or leaving any litter.

“In addition we are ordering further signage for the site boundary to remind them not to do this.

“Our security staff have been asked to discourage smoking in sensitive locations and we have also written to residents to apologise for the problems that have arisen.”