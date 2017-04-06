New coffee shop opens in Rothwell

An independent coffee chain is hoping to ‘bewich’ customers with its new branch.

Bewiched already has coffee shops in Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby, Peterborough and Northampton, and it has just added Rothwell to the list.

Inside the new Rothwell branch

The new branch has opened in Market Hill, Rothwell, where The Store used to be.

Richard Wagg, area manager for Bewiched Coffee, said: “We spent around £60,000 on the Rothwell site, including the re-fit and the purchase of the previous business that traded there.

“So far we have had a huge response from the people of Rothwell who seem to love the look and feel of the business as well as the extra seating area that we have managed to put in.

“It is early days but we think we can provide a missing link for Rothwell as we focus on expert coffee execution and we are seeing a strong demand for takeaway products which, of course, we offer at all of our sites.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has popped in so far and have been so welcoming to us opening.”

The new Rothwell branch comes ahead of Bewiched also opening a coffee shop as part of the first phase of the Rushden Lakes development, which is due to open in July.

Bewiched will be based in the same building as the Wildlife Trust’s visitor centre at the new multi-million pound retail and leisure scheme.