New coffee shop opens for business in Wellingborough

A new coffee shop has opened its doors to shoppers in Wellingborough.

Costa opened for business in the Swansgate Shopping Centre today (Thursday) with a selection of coffee, iced cold drinks, paninis, toasted sandwiches, cakes and pastries on offer.

The new branch opened today (Thursday)

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at the Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are delighted that Costa has opened a brand new store at Swansgate this month, with a fantastic new look right in the heart of the centre.

“They have already been popular with shoppers, and we are sure they will continue to do so with their range of food and drinks.”

The new Costa can be found in the centre of the centre where BB’s Coffee and Muffins used to be.

It will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The new store will trade alongside the existing branch which is in a unit close to the shopping centre entrance in Market Street.

For more information, go to www.swansgateshoppingcentre.com or find them on Facebook and Twitter.