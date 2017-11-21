New children’s memorial garden at Kettering Crematorium

Families can now leave messages on a memorial tree in a new garden dedicated to children and young people at Kettering Crematorium.

The woodland-themed memorial garden provides a dedicated area for the scattering of children’s ashes.

A memorial tree allows golden leaves to be added with personalised messages and there is also a large owl, two rabbits, two deer and a new path to the area.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering Crematorium is constantly looking to find ways to improve the level of service we provide at what is obviously a very difficult time.

“We recognise that the way in which people want to mourn is very personal and we strive to offer a variety of options to suit all needs and preferences.”

The £6,000 investment is the latest development at the crematorium in recent years.

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “Following the crematorium’s £2m improvements in 2013, the expansion of the grounds has allowed for the creation a new dedicated area for scattering the ashes and mourning young people.

“The woodland themed memorial garden offers an appropriate area for families who have experienced the loss of a child.”

Kettering’s crematorium and cemeteries team recently won Best Service Team at the APSE Service Awards, while the crematorium was also a runner-up as Crematorium of the Year at the Good Funeral Awards.

The crematorium has also recently introduced a pre-paid cremation plan.