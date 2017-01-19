New childcare places for working parents in Corby and Kettering after Government grant

New childcare places for working parents will be created in Northamptonshire from September thanks to a Government grant of almost £1m.

The new places will be created for three and four-year-olds who will be eligible for 30 hours free childcare a week from this September, up from 15 hours a week under the current national scheme.

To qualify, both parents need to be working and earning the equivalent of 16 hours a week on National Minimum Wage, including those receiving tax credits or Universal Credit.

Sixty of those places will be made available at Compass Academy in Kettering.

A further 40 places will be available at Corby Primary Academy, with 22 at Stepping Stones in Brackley.

Cllr Matthew Golby, cabinet member for children’s services at Northamptonshire County Council, which applied for the grant and will distribute the money, said: “This is fantastic news for parents in Northamptonshire whose three and four-year-olds will soon be able to benefit from an extra 15 hours free childcare a week during term time.

“This scheme is aimed at supporting working parents, helping them to juggle the demands of a young family and a job by enabling them to benefit from extended free childcare through a nursery school, childminder or other early years setting.

“I would encourage parents to find out more about this excellent scheme and visit our website www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/earlyyears to find out whether they are eligible.”

Northamptonshire has received a £929,000 share of the Education Funding Agency’s £50m fund, which aims to help local authorities create additional childcare places in order to meet demand as a result of the extended 30 hours funded childcare scheme.