New CCTV footage released of missing Kettering girl

Police investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old Kettering girl have released new CCTV footage from the day of her last sighting.

The footage shows 15-year-old Veronica Sbircea walking down Brighton Terrace in Brixton, south London, at 5.15pm on Thursday, July 28.

Veronica can be seen holding hands with an individual, and police are hoping the footage will trigger someone’s memory.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hitchon, one of a team of detectives working to locate her, said: “We’ve released some additional CCTV footage in the hope that it may trigger someone’s memory of seeing her.

“Or that Veronica herself may see it and make contact with us.

“It has been over a month since any sightings of her or any social media contact by her, which is very concerning.

“We desperately need to establish her whereabouts and ensure she is safe.”

Despite efforts by officers to trace the missing 15-year-old teenager, including work at the Notting Hill Carnival, she was not seen at the event over bank holiday weekend.

DI Hitchon added: “We believed there was a small chance Veronica might attend the carnival.

“However despite appealing to the public, no new leads have come in to the force.

“We are still continuing our efforts to trace Veronica and would appeal to anyone who know anything to call us on 101.”