New book by Kettering author set for release in time for the summer

If you’re looking for a holiday read, this Kettering author may have just the book for you!

Sue Moorcroft, author of numerous novels including The Wedding Proposal, Is This Love? Dream A Little Dream and Love And Freedom, has penned her latest book called Just For The Holidays.

Sue's latest book is out on May 18

The author, who lives in Kettering, is returning with the release of this summer read, described as perfect for fans of Katie Fforde, Carole Matthews and Trisha Ashley, in just a few weeks’ time on May 18.

A description of Sue’s latest book says: “In theory, nothing could be better than a summer spent basking in the French sun.

“That is, until you add in three teenagers, two love interests, one divorcing couple and a very unexpected pregnancy.

“Admittedly, this isn’t exactly the relaxing holiday Leah Beaumont was hoping for – but it’s the one she’s got.

“With her sister Michele’s family falling apart at the seams, it’s up to Leah to pick up the pieces and try to hold them all together.

“But with a handsome helicopter pilot staying next door, Leah can’t help but think she might have a few distractions of her own to deal with.”

Sue is an award-winning author who writes contemporary women’s fiction with occasionally unexpected themes.

She’s won a Readers’ Best Romantic Read Award and been nominated for others, including a Romantic Novel Award.

Sue is a Katie Fforde Bursary Award winner, a past vice-chairman of the Romantic Novelists’ Association and editor of its two anthologies.

The daughter of two soldiers, Sue was born in Germany and went on to spend much of her childhood in Malta and Cyprus.

She now lives in Kettering and is doing ‘An Evening with Sue Moorcroft’ hosted by the Friends of Kettering Library at the library in Sheep Street from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday, April 26.

The event is an opportunity to hear Sue talk about her writing life and how she became a best-selling author.

Signed books will be available.