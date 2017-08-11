New bereavement support group being launched in Corby

A Corby hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses is launching a group to support those who have lost a loved one.

Lakelands Hospice is setting up a bereavement support group for adults who have been bereaved in the Corby and surrounding areas.

Meetings will be on Wednesdays, and will alternate weekly between taking place in the afternoon or in the evening.

Sue Hall from the hospice said: “The group will offer bereavement support, a chance to talk with others in a similar situation and to make new friends.

“The meetings will be member-led.

“We want you to tell us what format you want at our meetings.

“It will be your ideas and needs that direct us to give you the best possible and relevant support.”

The afternoon meetings will take place from 1pm to 3pm and the evening meetings will be from 6pm to 8pm.

Meetings will take place at the hospice in Butland Road, Corby, and the first group meeting will be at 1pm on Wednesday, September 6.

Anyone who would like to join the support group can call the hospice on 01536 747755 and ask to speak to Tracy or Lynn.

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here or like their page by searching for Lakelands Hospice on Facebook.