New £5m Asda store opens in Raunds

A new supermarket in Raunds officially opened its doors today (Monday).

The town’s mayor, Cllr Helen Howell, declared the Asda store officially open and was among the first of the Raunds’ residents to explore the new store.

Asda Raunds

Cllr Howell was accompanied by her consort, Cllr Lee Wilkes, for the occasion.

Asda Raunds, in Michael Park, has seen the business spend £5m in the local economy and has created 40 jobs.

Barry Fowles, store manager at Asda Raunds, said: “It’s so exciting to finally unveil our store to local residents and begin to get to know our new customers.

“We’re proud to have brought significant investment and employment opportunities to the town, and we know that there is fantastic local knowledge among our new store colleagues.

“We can’t wait to meet our shoppers and hope that today’s launch is the start of a great relationship with Raunds and its residents.”

The site is also home to a new petrol station with the main store providing a wide selection of high quality fish, meat, baked products and fruit and vegetables for shoppers to choose from.

There’s also an express pizza service and a food-to-go department.

Asda Raunds has more than 80 car parking spaces and opens 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

There is also a click and collect service at the store for shoppers making use of George at Asda’s online clothing and home offering.