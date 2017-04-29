New £500,000 extension at Rothwell school officially opens

A £500,000 project to extend and refurbish a Rothwell school has been completed.

The work at Rothwell Victoria Infants School has taken almost a year to complete and has completely transformed the school.

The school's outdoor learning area.

Headteacher Lee Hurling said: “It’s made a huge difference.

“It’s a 21st century learning evironment because we did not have a lot of space before, so we’re very, very lucky.

“It just feels so much better and the children love it, it’s improved learning for them.

“We got a ‘good’ Ofsted grade in July and we are definitely aiming for ‘outstanding’ next time.”

The project, funded by Northamptonshire County Council, has seen an extension to the reception block, a new staff room, two new Year 1 classrooms, a new outside area, new library, refurbished and restructured classrooms, smart TVs in every classroom and more.

Before the work, the school’s ‘library’ was effectively a few shelves in the corridor.

Mr Hurling added that the school’s next aim was to refurbish the Year 2 area.

Reception teacher Amy Druce-Jones said: “It’s just fantastic, it’s been life-changing for the whole school.

“It’s made the practice of teaching amazing.”

The ribbon marking the opening of the extension was cut yesterday (Friday) by Kettering MP Philip Hollobone at a special assembly.

School improvement governor Joanne Freeman said: “It’s fantastic to see the little ones absorb things.

“We were very fortunate to get some funding for this brilliant work.”