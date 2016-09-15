Nene Valley Festival to return this weekend

A festival which celebrates the unique heritage, wildlife and culture of the Nene Valley is back for its third year this weekend.

From September 17 to 25, the Nene Valley Festival will present an eclectic programme of outdoor family events, guided tours, water pursuits, concerts, cycle rides, local walks, foodie events and much more.

It all kicks off at Chester Farm, a rich historical monument in Irchester, where the whole family can enjoy crafts and guided walks from 11am to 3pm.

Featuring more than 85 events at key locations along the Nene Valley, from Northampton to Peterborough, the festival is a must for wildlife and culture lovers of all ages looking for inspiration, tranquility and new experiences.

The Nene Valley Festival is being organised through the Destination Nene Valley project, which aims to promote the Nene Valley as a competitive, sustainable destination offering wildlife and heritage to a mixture of local, national and international audiences.

East Northamptonshire Councillor and board member for the Destination Nene Valley project Sarah Peacock said: “Our programme is bigger and better with a strong heritage focus for 2016.

“We want to inspire more people to connect with the wildlife and heritage of the Nene Valley and we hope that our residents and visitors will enjoy all the activities on offer this autumn.”

The festival is one of the key projects within the Nenescape Landscape Partnership scheme, a heritage lottery funded scheme that works in partnership with organisations stretching along the River Nene, to conserve and protect its natural and built history.

Amanda Johnson, Nenescape Project Development Manager, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Destination Nene Valley to bring the festival together.

“It’s a brilliant nine-day celebration of everything that makes the Nene Valley special, from its natural beauty to its food and drink and cultural heritage.”

Activities at the launch event include: specialist tour at 11am and 1pm (tour to last 1 hour 45 minutes), introductory tour at 11am and 1pm to last 45 minutes and craft activity sessions for families to be booked for 11am, 1pm and 2pm. Sessions will include a free Roman oil lamp workshop (for all ages).

An ENC spokesman said: “Come and make your very own Roman oil lamp in clay and learn about the types of lamps the Romans made.

“We will use air dry clay, so you will be able to take your lamp home on the day. Children must be accompanied by an adult.”

This will last between about 45 minutes to one hour.

Other free activities available on the day include: make your own Roman Laurel Crown, toga dress up and a mosaic colouring competition.

To book, please contact Karen Williams on 01832 742064.

Fo more information, click here.