Negotiations continuing over future of Corby’s Urgent Care Centre

Negotiations are continuing over the future of Corby’s Urgent Care Centre.

Lakeside and the CCG have been in a legal wrangle since March when the operators threatened to walk away over a dispute about funding.

At a meeting last month, Corby CCG’s governing body met to choose between keeping the centre open and closing it when Lakeside’s contract ends.

The board chose option one - to keep the centre open - but it will only remain open if terms can be agreed with Lakeside to continue the provision at the site whilst they consult on future changes.

The Northants Telegraph asked for an update on the situation and has been told that negotiations are continuing and these talks are ‘positive.’

A statement issued today (Friday) on behalf of both the CCG and Lakeside Plus said: “A proposal to extend the contract which both parties, in principle, would be prepared to agree is currently under discussion.

“No formal agreement is yet in place but these talks are positive and are continuing.

“A meeting has been arranged for next week.”

To read more about last month’s meeting, click here