Necklace stolen from woman after thief asked for directions in Kettering

A woman had a necklace stolen after being approached by an offender in Barnwell Street, Kettering.

The theft happened at about 1.30pm on Friday (June 23) when the victim was approached by a woman who had got out of a black car and asked for directions to the hospital.

A police spokesman said: “The victim obliged, at which point the offender ‘thanked’ her by giving her two rings and a necklace before getting back into the car that was also occupied by two large built men.

“At that point the victim realised her necklace was missing and that the female must have removed it while placing the other necklace around her neck.”

The offender was described as being an Indian woman, 5ft 4in with black hair tied up in French rolls at the back of her head.

She wore a navy blue T-shirt and a long floral dress.

The necklace was a 21in, 9ct gold heavy link chain necklace.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.