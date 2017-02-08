Natalie aims for pageant charity glory

A Wellingborough mum-of-one has entered a beauty pageant in a bid to raise money for a good cause.

Natalie Allen, 32, has entered Carnival Queen International, which takes place in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on February 25.

Natalie is no stranger to pageants, having won the Miss Charity title at the Faceof the Globe pageant last year, and she has already raised £400 for the Huddersfield African Caribbean Cultural Trust so it can host a carnival this year.

She said: “Once a year people from all cultures come together and celebrate music food an various costumes designs. Fundraising is something I enjoy and I aim to win again.”

Natalie has a one-year-old son called Star and is also passionate about writing and poetry.

She added: “There is a ‘Talent’ round in the pageant and I am planning on doing a dramatic reading for it.”

In recent years, Natalie has raised funds for a charity which helps people with a rare auto-immune condition called systemic sclerosis, which she suffers from.

She is also appearing in two films set for release later this year, Family Secrets and Little Bastards.