Nan beats grandson to claim Burton Latimer Council seat

Experience told when a grandson was beaten by his nan in a Burton Latimer by-election.

Jenny Davies (Lib Dem) claimed one of the two available seats on the town council along with independent candidate Mark Brereton last night (Thursday).

She beat Wiktoria Gwiazda (indepedent) and her own grandson Michael Davies (Labour), who received the fewest votes.

Mrs Davies, 74, has previously been deputy leader of Luton Borough Council - and she’s looking forward to her new role.

She said: “I was really pleased with the result, it was quite something.

“I had a lot of people helping and they were brilliant, they did a great job and it was a real team effort.

“The town council should be speaking up for the people it serves and I don’t think people thought it was.

“I have never been backward in coming forward in what I say and I shall continue in that manner.”

Despite her win, she said there was a hint of disappointment for her grandson in his first election aged just 22.

She added: “He had never stood before and obviously he is disappointed.

“But when I first stood many years ago I did not win either and I have done quite a lot in politics.”

The final results were: Jenny Davies (597 votes), Mark Brereton (564), Wiktoria Gwiazda (328) and Michael Davies (289).

Turnout was 15.4 per cent.